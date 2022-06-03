DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to announce $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $5.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.69. 2,409,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,425. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

