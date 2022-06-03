DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) to announce $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $5.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.69. 2,409,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,425. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.