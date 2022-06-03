Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.04) and the highest is ($1.50). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.65) to ($7.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.00).

DFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFFN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 4,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,437. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

