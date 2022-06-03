Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.72

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 9261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a PE ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

