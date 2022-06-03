Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.72

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 9261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a PE ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
