Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

APPS opened at $21.64 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

