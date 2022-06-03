DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro Sells 14,107 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

