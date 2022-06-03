DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) is Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s 7th Largest Position

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lessened its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean accounts for 0.4% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 4,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,118. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.86.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

