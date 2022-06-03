Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $273.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006329 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00136157 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

