Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Takes $424,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.