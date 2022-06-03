DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $197.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.90.

A number of research firms have commented on DNBBY. DNB Markets cut their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.