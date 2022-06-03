Dodge & Cox Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Chevron by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 860,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $180.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.