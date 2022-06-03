Dodge & Cox Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $435.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

