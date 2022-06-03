Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 613,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,797 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

