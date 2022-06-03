Dodge & Cox Purchases 649,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 649,300 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.82% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $252,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Advent Capital Management DE increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.