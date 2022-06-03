Dodge & Cox Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 48,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 532,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after buying an additional 95,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

