Dodge & Cox Sells 2,100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

