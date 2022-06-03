Dodge & Cox Sells 8,900 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after acquiring an additional 340,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 614,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NYSE:OGN opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

