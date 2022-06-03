Dogecoin Trading Up 3.3% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.70 billion and approximately $419.89 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00209500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

