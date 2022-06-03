Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,016. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

