Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.