Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

DOMO stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 203,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.68. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

