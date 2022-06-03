Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP William Albert Folmar Sells 10,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP William Albert Folmar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $505.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

