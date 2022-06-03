Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 6,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $83,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,402.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 356,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.