Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

