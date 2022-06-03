Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.28 Per Share

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.54). The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 47.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 360 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

