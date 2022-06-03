DragonVein Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. DragonVein has a market cap of $840,347.21 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00617047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00184956 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

