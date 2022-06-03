Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.82).

DRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Drax Group stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693 ($8.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,069. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 776.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 673.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($207,596.43).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

