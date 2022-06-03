DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 562 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $496.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.47 and a 200-day moving average of $465.81. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

