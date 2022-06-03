DRW Securities LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,305 shares of company stock valued at $49,019,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.