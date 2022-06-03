DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

