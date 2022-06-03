DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,802 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

