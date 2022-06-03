DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells $80,568.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

