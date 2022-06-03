Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

NAPA opened at $20.07 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

