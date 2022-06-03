Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $20.52. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3,398 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

