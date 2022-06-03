Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.42.

DUK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,552 shares of company stock worth $1,451,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,403,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

