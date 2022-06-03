Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Duluth has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.