Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 2,314,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

