Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
DUOT stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
