Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DUOT stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 829,546 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

