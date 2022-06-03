DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,742. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

