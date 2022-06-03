Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

