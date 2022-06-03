DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 174,416 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $81,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of D opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

