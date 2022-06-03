DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $61,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.