DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $90.36 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3,018.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,072 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $90,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $284.87 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.64 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

