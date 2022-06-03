DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $46,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,311 shares of company stock worth $62,088,885. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

