DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 6,549 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CSX were worth $58,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

