DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Target were worth $115,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.