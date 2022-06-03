Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,900 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 446,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

