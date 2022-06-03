easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 691 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 698.27 ($8.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.97) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 507.40 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 562.71.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.