Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

