Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

