Eaton Vance Management Buys 11,225 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,960 shares of company stock worth $22,248,358 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $177.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

